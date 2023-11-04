One person taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash

Crews responded to 9th Street and 9th Avenue in Huntington.
Crews responded to 9th Street and 9th Avenue in Huntington.(Tim Irr)
By Makenna Leisifer
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning.

According to Cabell County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened at 8:52 a.m. Saturday morning on 9th Avenue and 9th Street in Huntington.

No information has been released on the victim’s injuries.

Crews with the Huntington Police Department, Huntington Fire Department, and Cabell County Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both men in building collapse confirmed dead
Bodies of both men trapped in building collapse have been recovered
Huntington Police respond to Harris Riverfront Park on Wednesday, Nov. 1.
Police identify body found in Ohio River
Fire department rescues man trapped in dumpster
Officials release names of men involved in building collapse
Names of men involved in deadly building collapse released
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Hurricane High School
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Hurricane High School

Latest News

WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Nov 4
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Nov 4
Paintsville vs. Pineville
Johnson Central vs. Grant County
Russell vs. Bourbon County