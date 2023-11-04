One person taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning.

According to Cabell County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened at 8:52 a.m. Saturday morning on 9th Avenue and 9th Street in Huntington.

No information has been released on the victim’s injuries.

Crews with the Huntington Police Department, Huntington Fire Department, and Cabell County Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene.

