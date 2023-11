WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the Play of the Week, we go to the Wolves den at Spring Valley with a real wolf in the house this Football Friday Night.

A handoff to Isaiah Muhammad was stripped and caught in mid-air by Camrin Purdue.

Spring Valley has won six straight games. They’re in the playoffs after starting the season 0-4.

