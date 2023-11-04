WWII veteran receives hundreds of birthday cards for his 103rd birthday

Ed Hendrickson is days away from his 103rd birthday and people from around the country are helping him celebrate. (Source: WABI)
By Brittany McHatten and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - At nearly 103 years old, a World War II veteran is still going strong.

Ed Hendrickson is days away from his 103rd birthday and people from around the country are helping him celebrate.

One of Hendrickson’s fellow veterans put out a call online asking for birthday cards. And that call has been answered, as he has already received hundreds of well wishes ahead of his birthday.

“I never knew I had so many friends. It’s kind of exciting, truthfully,” Hendrickson said. “They’re all nice. They’re complimentary, wishing me well, and personal. I like that.”

Hendrickson said keeping moving and having a positive outlook has been keys to his longevity.

“I get myself out. I go for a walk or do a few exercises,” he said. “It’s just enough to keep me moving.”

And physical activity isn’t the only thing keeping his spirits high these days thanks to the birthday well wishes.

Ahead of Veterans Day and Hendrickson’s birthday on Nov. 14 the cards keep coming in, and he is grateful to everyone who has dropped him a note so far.

“I appreciate that they have thought of me. And they have said so many nice things about me and veterans,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both men in building collapse confirmed dead
Bodies of both men trapped in building collapse have been recovered
Huntington Police respond to Harris Riverfront Park on Wednesday, Nov. 1.
Police identify body found in Ohio River
Fire department rescues man trapped in dumpster
Officials release names of men involved in building collapse
Names of men involved in deadly building collapse released
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Hurricane High School
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Hurricane High School

Latest News

NASA's Lucy spacecraft discovered a second asteroid when it flew by the Dinkinesh asteroid this...
NASA mission discovers bonus asteroid during first flyby
In this undated photo provided by the Israeli military, Israeli troops are seen during a ground...
US and Arab partners disagree over the need for a cease-fire as Israeli strikes kill more civilians
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
Restaurant closes after owner receives $40K energy bill