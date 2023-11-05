1st round of WV HS football playoffs are set

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If your favorite local West Virginia high school football team made the 2023 post-season, here’s where and when they are playing.

Class AAA

Friday 7:30 p.m.

Musselman at Cabell Midland

Morgantown at Huntington

Parkesburg South at Martinsburg

Parkersburg at Hurricane

Spring Valley at Spring Mills

George Washington at Princeton

Saturday 1:30 p.m.

Oak Hill at Princeton

Class AA

Friday 7:30 pm

Wayne at Fairmont Senior

Independence at Roane County

Lewis County at Winfield

Philip Barbour at Mingo Central

Saturday

Nitro at Scott 1:30 p.m.

Herbert Hoover at East Fairmont 4 p.m.

Class A

Friday 7:30 p.m.

Midland Trail at Tucker County

Summers County at Wahama

Tyler Consolidated at Tug Valley

Saturday 1:30 p.m.

Sherman at James Monroe

Doddridge County at Williamstown

East Hardy at St. Marys

Man at Cameron

