1st round of WV HS football playoffs are set

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If your favorite local West Virginia high school football team made the 2023 post-season, here’s where and when they are playing.
Class AAA
Friday 7:30 p.m.
Musselman at Cabell Midland
Morgantown at Huntington
Parkesburg South at Martinsburg
Parkersburg at Hurricane
Spring Valley at Spring Mills
George Washington at Princeton
Saturday 1:30 p.m.
Oak Hill at Princeton
Class AA
Friday 7:30 pm
Wayne at Fairmont Senior
Independence at Roane County
Lewis County at Winfield
Philip Barbour at Mingo Central
Saturday
Nitro at Scott 1:30 p.m.
Herbert Hoover at East Fairmont 4 p.m.
Class A
Friday 7:30 p.m.
Midland Trail at Tucker County
Summers County at Wahama
Tyler Consolidated at Tug Valley
Saturday 1:30 p.m.
Sherman at James Monroe
Doddridge County at Williamstown
East Hardy at St. Marys
Man at Cameron
