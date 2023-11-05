Beautiful weather to finish weekend

Many warm days are ahead this week.
Forecast on November 4, 2023
By Andy Chilian
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:27 PM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While the time change may disrupt some internal clocks, it will not disturb the current pleasant weather pattern. After early departing clouds, Sunday sees lots of sunshine. Mostly sunny and dry conditions continue on Monday. A weak front may spark scattered light showers on Tuesday, but the higher chances for rain come on Thursday and Friday as a stronger system pushes through. This will eventually drop temperatures to more seasonable levels because until then, it will feel more like late September or early October throughout much of the week.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and dry as low temperatures drop to the low to mid 40s.

After the cloud cover moves out around sunrise, Sunday sees lots of sunshine as high temperatures rise to the mid 60s.

Monday stays mostly sunny with high temperatures around 70 degrees.

For Tuesday, expect a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. A couple showers are possible Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday.

Wednesday sees a partly cloudy sky as high temperatures soar to the mid 70s.

A few showers creep in Thursday and Friday under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s on Thursday but only in the upper 50s on Friday.

Sunshine returns Saturday with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

