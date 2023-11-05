Ohio & Kentucky playoff matchups continue Friday night

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s week three in the Ohio high school football playoffs and week two in Kentucky and some local teams are still alive. Here are the games that will take place on Friday night.

Ohio -- game sites have yet to be determined by OHSAA as of Sunday afternoon and will start at 7 p.m.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep vs. Ironton

Barnesville vs. Wheelersburg

Hannibal River vs. Reedsville Eastern

Kentucky -- games will start at 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. Check with the school to see when each one kicks off.

Paintsville at Middlesboro

Williamsburg at Pikeville

Frankfort at Raceland

Betsy Layne at Martin County

Floyd Central at Shelby Valley

Bell County at Belfry

Lloyd Memorial at East Carter

Russell at Lexington Catholic

Lawrence County at Rockcastle County

Ashland at Covington Catholic

Boyd County at Johnson Central

