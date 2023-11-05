Ohio & Kentucky playoff matchups continue Friday night
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s week three in the Ohio high school football playoffs and week two in Kentucky and some local teams are still alive. Here are the games that will take place on Friday night.
Ohio -- game sites have yet to be determined by OHSAA as of Sunday afternoon and will start at 7 p.m.
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep vs. Ironton
Barnesville vs. Wheelersburg
Hannibal River vs. Reedsville Eastern
Kentucky -- games will start at 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. Check with the school to see when each one kicks off.
Paintsville at Middlesboro
Williamsburg at Pikeville
Frankfort at Raceland
Betsy Layne at Martin County
Floyd Central at Shelby Valley
Bell County at Belfry
Lloyd Memorial at East Carter
Russell at Lexington Catholic
Lawrence County at Rockcastle County
Ashland at Covington Catholic
Boyd County at Johnson Central
