Search ends after second body recovered from collapsed coal plant rubble

The remnants of the 11-story collapsed building.
The remnants of the 11-story collapsed building.(WSAZ)
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, KY. (WSAZ) - The search is over after first responders recovered the body of an unaccounted worker following a building collapse at an idled coal plant in Martin County, Kentucky.

Kentucky Emergency Management announced Billy “Bo” Daniels of Pike County, was extricated by Search and Rescue teams late Friday evening.

An 11-story tall coal sorting structure near Middlefork Wolfe Creek Road tumbled to the ground on Tuesday, Oct. 31, burying two workers preparing the site for demolition under a mountain of steel and concrete.

“We were able to recover them and get them back to their families for closure and start the grieving process,” said Jeremy Slinker with Kentucky Emergency Management.

Caption

Bodies of two men trapped in building collapse recovered

Martin County Judge-Executive Lon Lafferty said Daniels and Alvin Nees, both from Pike County, were doing contracting work as part of the demolition of the building.

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, officials confirmed the death of Billy Ray “Bo” Daniels.

In a press conference, workers reported making contact with Daniels before his death, but it took several days before his body was recovered.

More than sixty agencies joined in the rescue effort to try and find the two men.

“The rescuers had been putting themselves in harm’s way and continuing to work diligently to recover both of our victims,” Slinker said. “They wouldn’t be crawling under this debris behind me if they didn’t care a lot.”

Both men will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort, Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martin Co. Building collapse
Bodies of two men trapped in building collapse recovered
Huntington Police respond to Harris Riverfront Park on Wednesday, Nov. 1.
Police identify body found in Ohio River
Fire department rescues man trapped in dumpster
Officials release names of men involved in building collapse
Names of men involved in deadly building collapse released
Where to catch a glimpse of the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree

Latest News

Crews responded to 9th Street and 9th Avenue in Huntington.
One person taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash
WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Nov 4
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Nov 4
Paintsville vs. Pineville
Johnson Central vs. Grant County