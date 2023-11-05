Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets

Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tyson Foods is recalling about 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets.

On Saturday, the company said it was voluntarily pulling the nuggets after some people reported finding small pieces of metal inside the patties.

Specifically, the recall is for the 29-ounce plastic bag packages containing frozen, but fully cooked breaded nuggets that are shaped like dinosaurs.

The packaging includes a Best Used By date of Sept. 4, 2024.

The chicken was sold in a number of states including California, Illinois, Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia.

The Department of Agriculture says there has been “one minor oral injury” associated with consumption of the nuggets.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to 9th Street and 9th Avenue in Huntington.
One person taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash
Martin Co. Building collapse
Bodies of two men trapped in building collapse recovered
Huntington Police respond to Harris Riverfront Park on Wednesday, Nov. 1.
Police identify body found in Ohio River
WSAZ Investigates | Martin County Building Collapse
WSAZ Investigates | Martin County Building Collapse
Ripley High School cheerleaders sign the national anthem for more than 3 decades
Ripley High School cheerleaders sign the national anthem for more than 3 decades

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the damage of a house destroyed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City,...
Gaza loses telecom contact again. Israel strikes refugee camps as Israel rejects a pause in fighting
Ohio & Kentucky playoff matchups continue Friday night
1st round of WV HS football playoffs are set
Dozens of neglected horses were rescued from a farm in Iowa.
Officials: Dozens of neglected horses rescued from farm, owner charged