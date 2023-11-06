Community members invited to riverfront redevelopment master plan open house

This master plan will focus on redevelopment in two areas -- Harris Riverfront Park in downtown...
This master plan will focus on redevelopment in two areas -- Harris Riverfront Park in downtown Huntington and the riverfront in Guyandotte.(Alyssa Hannahs | City of Huntington)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Huntington is asking for input from community members for a riverfront master plan.

Officials say this master plan will focus on redevelopment in two areas - Harris Riverfront Park in downtown Huntington and the riverfront in Guyandotte.

Community members are invited to an open house for this master plan from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, at the Visitors Center at Heritage Station, 210 11th St.

For more information, visit the master plan website >>> HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Route 2 reopens after fatal head-on crash
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Huntington Police respond to Harris Riverfront Park on Wednesday, Nov. 1.
Police identify body found in Ohio River
Logan Casto, 23, of Cross Lanes, West Virginia, is charged with human smuggling, unlawul flight...
West Virginia woman charged with human smuggling
Police chase
Police chase ends in deadly crash; 2 dead

Latest News

Fire reported at daycare in West Hamlin
St. Mary's Medical Center kicks off its Centennial Celebration in Huntington
St. Mary’s Medical Center kicks off its Centennial Celebration in Huntington
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management
Police chase
Police chase ends in deadly crash; 2 dead