Community members invited to riverfront redevelopment master plan open house

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Huntington is asking for input from community members for a riverfront master plan.

Officials say this master plan will focus on redevelopment in two areas - Harris Riverfront Park in downtown Huntington and the riverfront in Guyandotte.

Community members are invited to an open house for this master plan from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, at the Visitors Center at Heritage Station, 210 11th St.

For more information, visit the master plan website >>> HERE.

