Fire reported at daycare in West Hamlin

WEST HAMLIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fire caused significant damage to a daycare center in West Hamlin on Sunday evening.

According to the West Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department, the fire started at the corner of the building on McClellan Highway around 9 p.m.

Chief Ron Porter tells WSAZ.com fire crews believe the cause of the fire was an electrical issue with a light fixture.

