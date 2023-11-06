Fire reported at daycare in West Hamlin

(Free-to-use)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST HAMLIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fire caused significant damage to a daycare center in West Hamlin on Sunday evening.

According to the West Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department, the fire started at the corner of the building on McClellan Highway around 9 p.m.

Chief Ron Porter tells WSAZ.com fire crews believe the cause of the fire was an electrical issue with a light fixture.

