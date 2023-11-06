Route 2 reopens after fatal head-on crash

(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A person was killed Monday morning following a head-on crash in the 7700 block of West Virginia Route 2, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The crash near Clutts Hill Road closed Rt. 2 just before 6 a.m.

The roadway was reopened just before 9 a.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver killed in the crash, Dustin Fuller, of Proctorville, Ohio, was attempting to pass several vehicles when the head-on crash happened.

The other individual involved in the crash was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story.

Further information has not been released at this time.

