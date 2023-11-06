Hundreds of forest fires reported in W.Va. as windy, dry conditions persist

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Forest fires are burning across the State of West Virginia on Monday and will likely continue to burn with dry and windy conditions in the forecast, according to forestry officials and meteorologists.

In 2023 to date, West Virginia has experienced 916 fires, burning approximately 11,340 acres, with 114 of those fires happening since October 1.

Officials confirm two large fires are burning at Slaughters creek near Chelyan.

Both are reported to be roughly 2,000 acres large and are believed to have been started by arson, according to West Virginia Forestry.

West Virginia Forestry has closed Trail 54 Devil Anse due to forest fires. Forestry also confirmed the closure of the Buffalo Mountain and Delbarton Hatfield McCoy trails due to forest fires until further notice.

Officials say they are doing this for the safety of visitors and firefighters working in these areas.

Fall fire season started on Sunday, Oct. 1, and continues through Dec. 31.

The West Virginia Division of Forestry (WV DOF) reminds residents to confine their outdoor burning to 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. Fires set during that time must be put out before 7 a.m.

Debris burning is West Virginia’s most common cause of wildfires, averaging more than 35% of all wildfires over the past ten years, according to the Division of Forestry.

“Right now, we are asking West Virginia residents to refrain from calling local county emergency services centers for smoke complaints in an effort to reduce false alarm calls that can pull resources away from local volunteer fire departments,” said State Forester and Director of WV DOF, Jeremy Jones. “However, if you see a fire or column of smoke rising from a specific place, please call 911 immediately.”

Charlie Spencer, Assistant Regional Forester with the West Virginia Division of Forestry Division 5, said if you do burn outdoors, to “make sure it’s burned out by pouring water on it and stirring it with a stick or taking a shovel or something- a rake- and mixing it up. A good way to do that is to take your hand and just hover over- not the flames- but over the extinguished fire, and you can feel the heat coming off of it’s probably not enough to leave.”

The forest fire law includes:

No outdoor burning from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Any fire set between 5 p.m. and 7 a.m. must be extinguished before 7 a.m.

Before leaving any fire for any length of time, the fire must be completely extinguished.

Clear at least a 10-foot area (safety strip) around the fire and make sure all burnable material has been removed.

Any equipment that can throw sparks and operating on land subject to fire by any cause must be provided with an adequate spark arrestor.

If your fire escapes, you are liable for the costs of fighting the fire and any damage the fire may cause.

Violation of the burning law is punishable by a fine up to $1,000.

To burn during prohibited periods for commercial burning, a permit must be obtained from the Division of Forestry.

