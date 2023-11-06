Ky. AG Daniel Cameron discusses stance on key issues

HAZARD, Ky. (WSAZ) - With the gubernatorial campaign in Kentucky entering its final stage, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron sat down with WSAZ’s Andrew Colegrove at France’s Diner in Hazard to talk about his stance on the issues.

It’s one of the country’s most closely watched races as Democratic incumbent Andy Beshear tries to win reelection in the red state.

Both candidates have accused the other of having extreme views on abortion rights.

When asked if he would be OK with exceptions for rape or incest, Cameron said, “Well look, I stand for life. Andy Beshear stands for more abortions. I’ve said if the Legislature sends me a bill with additional exceptions, I would sign it.”

The attorney general has criticized the incumbent for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I won’t shut down your churches,” Cameron said. “I won’t infringe upon your constitutional rights. I’ll be like other red state governors who were trying to keep their states open.”

Cameron’s education plan includes an optional 16-week math and reading tutoring program where students falling behind grade level would get first priority.

“We need to increase salaries of our teachers and restore discipline to the classroom so we empower teachers to remove disruptions,” he said.

In a state that’s become increasingly red, the AG has highlighted what he calls Beshear’s strained relationship with GOP lawmakers, saying he would have a much better chance of getting proposals passed.

“This governor has no relationships with the Legislature to get anything done,” Cameron said.

Cameron also calls for eliminating the state income tax.

“I’m gonna work responsibly and thoughtfully with our Legislature to eliminate Kentucky’s income tax, but I will be the governor that gets it done, because I want this commonwealth to grow,” he said.

If elected, Cameron says he’d push to require able-bodied adults to work in exchange for health care coverage through Medicaid.

“If you’re able-bodied, we need to get you working again,” he said. “You don’t need to be at home, especially in light of the fact we have one of the lowest workforce participation rates in the country.”

He’s also touting his endorsement from former President Donald Trump in a state Trump won in a landslide in 2016 and 2020.

