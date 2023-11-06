Police chase ends in deadly crash; 2 dead

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A police chase that began in Mason County, West Virginia ended with a deadly crash in Meigs County, Ohio, officials confirm on Monday.

The double fatal crash happened on State Route 7 near milepost three just after 9 p.m.

To stop the speeding driver police were pursuing in connection to a reported domestic violence situation, officials say spike strips were deployed by law enforcement in Meigs County, Ohio.

The spikes caused the driver to lose control and hit an on-coming car head-on.

