Police chase ends in deadly crash; 2 dead

Police chase
Police chase(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A police chase that began in Mason County, West Virginia ended with a deadly crash in Meigs County, Ohio, officials confirm on Monday.

The double fatal crash happened on State Route 7 near milepost three just after 9 p.m.

To stop the speeding driver police were pursuing in connection to a reported domestic violence situation, officials say spike strips were deployed by law enforcement in Meigs County, Ohio.

The spikes caused the driver to lose control and hit an on-coming car head-on.

West Virginia State Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, and Mason County Sheriff’s Office.

