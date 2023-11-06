Potential Maximized Workshop with Lifeseeds Development Group

By Summer Jewell
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A local organization is helping train business leaders to reach their full potential.

Charise Lindsey, Strategic Development Coach with Lifeseeds Development Group, stopped by First Look at Four to tell us about their Potential Maximized Workshop.

10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. session - link to register = attend.zoho.com/24pme

6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. session - link to register = attend.zoho.com/24pm

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Route 2 reopens after fatal head-on crash
The double fatal crash happened on State Route 7 near milepost three just after 9 p.m.
Police chase ends in crash; 2 dead
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Logan Casto, 23, of Cross Lanes, West Virginia, is charged with human smuggling, unlawul flight...
West Virginia woman charged with human smuggling
Huntington Police respond to Harris Riverfront Park on Wednesday, Nov. 1.
Police identify body found in Ohio River

Latest News

Eerie Echoes Paranormal Convention & Vendor Fair
Eerie Echoes Paranormal Convention & Vendor Fair
Teays Valley Tuesdays with Tasty Blend Foods
Teays Valley Tuesdays with Tasty Blend Foods
Demand for RSV treatment outpaces supply causing nationwide shortage
Demand for RSV treatment outpaces supply causing nationwide shortage
Hundreds of forest fires reported in W.Va. as windy, dry conditions persist