Proposed transfer station could help solve trash problems in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A proposal from waste management presented to the Charleston City Council’s environment and recycling committee on Thursday to turn a closing landfill into a transfer station could help solve trash problems.

“This will be an opportunity for us to save money, to meet the needs of our citizens, to make it easier for people to recycle. I’m really hopeful for this opportunity,” Charleston At-Large City Councilmember Emmett Pepper said.

But what exactly is a transfer station? Pepper says it is a building where trash can be loaded into tractor-trailers to be taken offsite.

“The trucks, instead of stopping where the landfill is and putting the trash in there would just drive past that, go to where the transfer station is located and drop off the trash into tractor-trailer trucks,” he said.

Waste management provided a statement to WSAZ that says in part:

“The new transfer station will benefit the residents and business in Kanawha County by keeping transportation costs down, as it will allow haulers to dispose of waste and recycling locally instead of transporting it directly to a landfill or recycling facility further away. From the transfer station, long-haul trucks will be used to transport the waste and recyclables to facilities for final disposal and processing.”

The transfer station would not only provide economic benefits, but Pepper says it would also help make it easier by introducing glass as part of material people can recycle and it’ll also be more efficient for the recycling trucks.

“Right now, our recycling trucks drive five times a week to Raleigh County. That’s gone up quite a bit since we have instituted our new blue bins. We have had recycling go up by a lot in the city, and that’s a good thing. This will just make it more cost effective,” Pepper said.

It would represent one step forward in a muti-step process for the county. This process would likely happen in between then. As part of the permitting process, waste management will have to work with the PSC, DEP, and the Kanwaha County Waste Authority.

