Sun Belt soccer heads to semi’s

Marshall, UK and WVU advance in tourney
By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Sun Belt soccer tournament is now down to four teams as Marshall, Kentucky and West Virginia all won on Sunday. The Herd shut out Old Dominion 2-0 at Hoops Family Field with the second game featured the Cats edging James Madison. Down in Orlando, the Mountaineers beat Georgia State and will next play South Carolina who shocked #2 seed UCF.

The semi-final games are Wednesday night in Huntington and Orlando and here are the highlights and post-match reaction from Marshall’s win.

