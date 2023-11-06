West Virginia woman charged with human smuggling

Logan Casto, 23, of Cross Lanes, West Virginia, is charged with human smuggling, unlawul flight...
Logan Casto, 23, of Cross Lanes, West Virginia, is charged with human smuggling, unlawul flight from law enforcement and fives counts of felony endangerment.(Cochise County Sheriff)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (WSAZ) -A West Virginia woman was arrested near Miracle Valley, Arizona, which is about 94 miles from Tuscon on Friday and is accused of human smuggling.

Logan Casto, 23, of Cross Lanes, West Virginia, is charged with human smuggling, unlawful flight from law enforcement, and five counts of felony endangerment.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office says detectives assigned to the Safe Streets Task Force were attempting a traffic stop on a car near the intersection of E Highway 92 and S Kings Ranch Road on Friday around 2:45 p.m.

Casto is accused of failing to yield and leading officers on a high-speed chase reaching speeds of more than 110mph.

Detectives said once they managed to pull Casto over, five undocumented immigrants were found in the car.

Casto is in jail at the Bisbee Detention Facility.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to 9th Street and 9th Avenue in Huntington.
One person taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash
Huntington Police respond to Harris Riverfront Park on Wednesday, Nov. 1.
Police identify body found in Ohio River
Martin Co. Building collapse
Bodies of two men trapped in building collapse recovered
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
WSAZ Investigates | Martin County Building Collapse
WSAZ Investigates | Martin County Building Collapse

Latest News

Ohio & Kentucky playoff matchups continue Friday night
1st round of WV HS football playoffs are set
WSAZ Saturday Night Forecast - Nov 4
Andy's Saturday Night Forecast - Nov 4
The remnants of the 11-story collapsed building.
Search ends after second body recovered from collapsed coal plant rubble