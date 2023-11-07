Buildings evacuated at WVU after reported bomb threat

File photo
File photo(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A bomb threat has been reported at West Virginia University.

According to the WVU Alert page on X (formerly Twitter), a bomb threat was reported at the Mineral Resources and Engineering Sciences Building on the Evansdale Campus Tuesday afternoon.

University officials say to evacuate and avoid the Evansdale area of campus at this time.

Officials also say PRT services at the Engineer station have been stopped, adding that the PRT will bypass the Engineering Sciences Station.

University Police Department officers are currently conducting a sweep of the Mineral Resources Building. Officials say people should avoid the area while that takes place.

Further information has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The double fatal crash happened on State Route 7 near milepost three just after 9 p.m. Sunday.
Troopers: Chase suspect hit and kills innocent driver
Route 2 reopens after fatal head-on crash
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The 7200 block of Coal River Road will be closed for an unknown amount of time according to...
Dump truck overturns sending one to hospital
Logan Casto, 23, of Cross Lanes, West Virginia, is charged with human smuggling, unlawul flight...
West Virginia woman charged with human smuggling

Latest News

WSAZ Tuesday Midday Forecast - Nov 7
Andy's Tuesday Midday Forecast - Nov 7
Law enforcement from several agencies are gathered in the Coalton area of Jackson County, Ohio.
Standoff ends with man in custody
Marshall beats Queens University 89-73.
Herd wins hoops opener
Huntington Police said the van was traveling west on I-64 when the driver lost control.
All lanes of I-64 in Cabell County are back open