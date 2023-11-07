Crews battling brush fires in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Division of Forestry said they have fought nearly 50 brush fires since Saturday.

Foresters took a WSAZ crew down to a wooded area near Slaughters Creek Drive where fire crews created a fire line to contain what had already been burning in an effort to protect neighboring communities.

Kevin Arnold, a Regional Forester with the agency’s Region 5 Office, said there are signs the fire had intentionally been set.

“It was out in the middle of nowhere, there was nothing in there that could have caused the fire, no power lines, nothing like that where the fire actually got started,” he said.

Arnold said the Division of Forestry had been fighting the fire in Eastern Kanawha County since 7 a.m. Monday.

“Quicker they can get it under control, the less acres burn the less acres burn, the less smoke it lets out into the air and also it’s detrimental to the woods, it kills the trees, burns the food in the forest for the wildlife,” Arnold said, adding factors including lack of rain in the forecast, resources and manpower all effect how fast the fire can be extinguished.

Arnold has a message for the person responsible for setting the fire.

“Why would you do something like this? What do you get out of this?” he asked. “I don’t get it myself. I don’t understand.”

The fire was about 80 percent contained around 6 p.m. Monday.

Workers planned on reevaluating at midnight.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.