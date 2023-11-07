Crews battling brush fires in Kanawha County

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Division of Forestry said they have fought nearly 50 brush fires since Saturday.

Foresters took a WSAZ crew down to a wooded area near Slaughters Creek Drive where fire crews created a fire line to contain what had already been burning in an effort to protect neighboring communities.

Kevin Arnold, a Regional Forester with the agency’s Region 5 Office, said there are signs the fire had intentionally been set.

“It was out in the middle of nowhere, there was nothing in there that could have caused the fire, no power lines, nothing like that where the fire actually got started,” he said.

Arnold said the Division of Forestry had been fighting the fire in Eastern Kanawha County since 7 a.m. Monday.

“Quicker they can get it under control, the less acres burn the less acres burn, the less smoke it lets out into the air and also it’s detrimental to the woods, it kills the trees, burns the food in the forest for the wildlife,” Arnold said, adding factors including lack of rain in the forecast, resources and manpower all effect how fast the fire can be extinguished.

Arnold has a message for the person responsible for setting the fire.

“Why would you do something like this? What do you get out of this?” he asked. “I don’t get it myself. I don’t understand.”

The fire was about 80 percent contained around 6 p.m. Monday.

Workers planned on reevaluating at midnight.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The double fatal crash happened on State Route 7 near milepost three just after 9 p.m. Sunday.
Troopers: Chase suspect hit and kills innocent driver
Route 2 reopens after fatal head-on crash
The 7200 block of Coal River Road will be closed for an unknown amount of time according to...
Dump truck overturns sending one to hospital
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Logan Casto, 23, of Cross Lanes, West Virginia, is charged with human smuggling, unlawul flight...
West Virginia woman charged with human smuggling

Latest News

HERD HOOPS WIN
Smoky, hazy days ahead
First Warning Forecast
WSAZ crews headed down to a fire line conducted by Division of Forestry crews to stop a brush...
Crews battle brush fire believe to be intentionally set
Andy Beshear speaks with WSAZ ahead of Election Day
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear vying for second term