Day care hopes to rebuild for Lincoln County community

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On the outside of the building, a window is the only sign of damage at Lincoln Daycare.

When Joann Adkins opens the door and walks inside, parts of the ceiling hang down, soot and debris cover the floor and water fills the carpet.

The fire happened Sunday night.

“My boss got ahold of me,” Adkins said. “That she needed help, that the place was on fire, and by the time we got here it was bad.”

Adkins has taught at the day care going on 10 years. She said it is not the first hurdle they have faced.

“We got flooded about two years ago and had to close. We was up the road and then we came here, and then this, and it is all about our babies our kids. Where do they go, that is our main concern,” Adkins said.

West Hamlin Fire Chief Ron Porter said the building sustained severe damage and it appears the cause was electrical. The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

The Lincoln Daycare is one of just a few in the county. Adkins said they plan to build back.

“There is very few, and we have been here for 27 years. Everyone knows Miss Karen and the Lincoln Daycare,” Adkins said.

“We are determined because our kids are our kids. We are going to try to get back to where we need to be for them,” Adkins said.

