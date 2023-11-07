Forest Fire Season explained

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Brush fire season reared its ugly head this past weekend and Monday as a rash of blazes ignited across the region. As normal, the southern Coalfields and hilly terrain of the Kanawha Valley proved havens for activity. Since autumn is the dry season of the year, when the leaves do fall, the door is open to bursts of spreading fires. The current pattern we are in has the region on the brink of drought heading thru November. We have tethered on the edge of intense dryness all summer and fall long. With the risk of meaningful rains held off until AT LEAST Thursday and Friday, it is an unsettled outlook for fires the next 1-2 weeks.

Now the only way fires can start is to have a spark. In the Coalfields, that spark can be provided by an underground mine-seam fire that breaks the surface. Since we do not get dry lightning to ignite our fires like the western USA, all of our flames come from “homegrown” fires. In most cases these fires come from people legally burning brush (NEVER TRASH) who accidentally let their fire escape. While unintentional, such cases are subject to strict fines. Sadly, some fires are arson related and can cause serious damage to our forests and threaten homes and communities. People caught and convicted of arson are subject to felony convictions and jail time as well as stiff fines.

On Monday, more than 4000 acres were smoking in the West Virginia and Kentucky hills. These fires, many that were contained by skillfully laid fire lines, will have to await rain before being extinguished. Given the warm and breezy weather expected thru Wednesday, foresters will have their hands filled keeping the fires contained. One ill-timed gust of wind would have the potential to see embers hop a fire line and spread unabated where newly fallen leaves serve as added kindling.

The wind the next 2 days will be from the southwest which would favor fires spreading over rugged terrain. This suggests that all burning should be put off until meaningful rains come late this month.

A reminder, forest fire season runs thru November in Ohio, until December 15th in Kentucky and thru the end of the year in West Virginia. By law, you may only burn vegetation (NEVER TRASH) from 5PM thru 7AM in WV, and from 6PM thru 6AM in Kentucky. These are the hours when the winds lighten, the temperature drops and the humidity rises. In addition, burning inside city limits is largely prohibited. Since local law can supersede state ordinances, it is best to check with your local fire department before doing any burning.

Other addendums to the law include not burning within 150 feet of the forest land in Kentucky. One should always stay with a fire until it is completely out.

By some computer model accounts, the amount of rain to fall the next 2 weeks in the lead up to Thanksgiving will be light. This suggests our local foresters will be watching radar closely to see when woodlands will get a drink of water.

So expect bouts of unhealthy air to breathe the next 2 weeks with spectacular sunrises and sunsets like we saw this past summer from Canadian wildfire smoke.

