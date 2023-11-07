Hazy, smoky days

Fall dry season sets stage for fires
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Brush fire season reared its ugly head this past weekend and Monday as a rash of blazes ignited across the region. As normal, the southern Coalfields and hilly terrain of the Kanawha Valley proved havens for activity. Since autumn is the dry season of the year, when the leaves do fall, the door is open to bursts of spreading fires. The current pattern we are in has the region on the brink of drought heading thru November. We have tethered on the edge of intense dryness all summer and fall long. With the risk of meaningful rains held off until AT LEAST Thursday and Friday, it is an unsettled outlook for fires the next 1-2 weeks.

Tonight, fair skies with high clouds sponsoring a red sky sunrise. Low 55. Tuesday partly cloudy and hazy. High 70.

Wednesday mostly sunny, breezy and warm with near record highs in near 80.

Thursday-Friday cooler with clouds and showers possible. Highs 60s on Thursday but 50s on Friday.

Veterans Day and Sunday, blue skies but chilly. Lows near freezing and highs in the 50s.

