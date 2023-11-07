Huntington Riverfront Master Plan in early stages

New project taking shape and leaders are asking people to help in the planning process
By Ariana Mintz
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Riverfront Master Plan is in its early stages of planning. The city of Huntington is preparing a new plan for the Ohio riverfront, focusing on Harris Riverfront Park near downtown and Adams Landing in the Guyandotte neighborhood. City officials are looking for ideas from community members and business owners.

One of these business’ owners is Kenny Boggs. He is the owner of Schooners Bar & Grille and one of the owner’s of Adams Landing. He hopes that having more activities along the river will bring more money into the area.

“The water is just -- it draws people to the restaurant, to the marina. It’s what creates boat cells, it creates water cells, kayak cells, you know all those kinds of things. When people want to spend their recreational time- their spending money,” Boggs said.

Ally Layman, Huntington City Councilwoman for District 9, said the project is in its very early planning stages and everyone can have a say in shaping the direction of what activities people can enjoy.

“It can be anywhere from pickleball courts to basketball courts to activities for kids ... your voice is needed in the future of what’s going to happen for this project,” Layman said.

The way to make your voice heard is coming. There will be an open house for community members from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Visitor’s Center at Heritage Station.

There are also ways to have your voices heard online.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Route 2 reopens after fatal head-on crash
The double fatal crash happened on State Route 7 near milepost three just after 9 p.m. Sunday.
Troopers: Chase suspect hit and kills innocent driver
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Logan Casto, 23, of Cross Lanes, West Virginia, is charged with human smuggling, unlawul flight...
West Virginia woman charged with human smuggling
The 7200 block of Coal River Road will be closed for an unknown amount of time according to...
Dump truck overturns sending one to hospital

Latest News

Forest fires reported across West Virginia
Forest Fire Season explained
Chief Porter said the fire severely damaged the day care.
Day care hopes to rebuild for Lincoln County community
WSAZ Investigates | PSC hears proposed surcharge hike
WSAZ Investigates | PSC hears proposed surcharge hike
Troopers: Chase suspect hit and kills innocent driver
Troopers: Chase suspect hit and kills innocent driver