Huntington Riverfront Master Plan in early stages

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Riverfront Master Plan is in its early stages of planning. The city of Huntington is preparing a new plan for the Ohio riverfront, focusing on Harris Riverfront Park near downtown and Adams Landing in the Guyandotte neighborhood. City officials are looking for ideas from community members and business owners.

One of these business’ owners is Kenny Boggs. He is the owner of Schooners Bar & Grille and one of the owner’s of Adams Landing. He hopes that having more activities along the river will bring more money into the area.

“The water is just -- it draws people to the restaurant, to the marina. It’s what creates boat cells, it creates water cells, kayak cells, you know all those kinds of things. When people want to spend their recreational time- their spending money,” Boggs said.

Ally Layman, Huntington City Councilwoman for District 9, said the project is in its very early planning stages and everyone can have a say in shaping the direction of what activities people can enjoy.

“It can be anywhere from pickleball courts to basketball courts to activities for kids ... your voice is needed in the future of what’s going to happen for this project,” Layman said.

The way to make your voice heard is coming. There will be an open house for community members from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Visitor’s Center at Heritage Station.

There are also ways to have your voices heard online.

