Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear vying for second term

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - The race between Gov. Andy Beshear, the popular Democratic incumbent, and his Republican challenger, Daniel Cameron, the conservative attorney general, is on center stage this campaign season.

It’s one of three gubernatorial races across the country.

Beshear is hopeful to follow in his father’s footsteps and become one of three governors in the commonwealth’s history to serve a second term as governor.

If elected, Beshear said he wants a robust economy moving forward.

“My first action in a second term would to be keep this red-hot economy going ... we have created more jobs and more investment. We’re getting picked time and time again. We have gotten to make that continue because that brings in prosperity,” Beshear said.

WSAZ caught up with Beshear in between campaign stops in Eastern Kentucky.

His first term focused on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, deadly tornadoes in Western Kentucky, along with deadly flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

Beshear has fallen short of delivering an entire boost for teachers’ salaries.

“We provide the money for the big raises raised needed to make sure we have enough teachers, janitors, bus drivers, custodians, mental health counselors ... it takes a lot, all of it,” Beshear said. " We would move from the 40s to mid-20s for competitive teacher pay.”

He wants to pass universal Pre-K.

Jacqueline Coleman is Beshear’s running mate.

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

