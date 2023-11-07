Man reaches plea deal in deadly shooting

Kerry Wiley
Kerry Wiley(Charleston Police Department)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused in the death of another man in August 2022 reached a plea deal, according to information Tuesday from the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office.

Kerry Wiley, who’s in his mid-60s, faces a voluntary manslaughter charge in connection with the shooting of Ty Christopher Hall, who was 55.

The incident happened at a home in the 5100 block of Lancaster Avenue in the Kanawha City area.

Prosecutors say Wiley faces a sentence of three to 15 years.

Sentencing is set for 9 a.m. Jan. 11, 2024, before Kanawha County Circuit Judge Carrie Webster.

For previous coverage >>>

Man arrested in deadly Charleston shooting

