Man reaches plea deal in deadly shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused in the death of another man in August 2022 reached a plea deal, according to information Tuesday from the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office.

Kerry Wiley, who’s in his mid-60s, faces a voluntary manslaughter charge in connection with the shooting of Ty Christopher Hall, who was 55.

The incident happened at a home in the 5100 block of Lancaster Avenue in the Kanawha City area.

Prosecutors say Wiley faces a sentence of three to 15 years.

Sentencing is set for 9 a.m. Jan. 11, 2024, before Kanawha County Circuit Judge Carrie Webster.

