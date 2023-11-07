Manhunt underway in Jackson County, Ohio
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Law enforcement from several agencies are gathered in the Coalton area of Jackson County, Ohio.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s office, the different agencies are gathered outside a building on the 20000 block of State Route 93 in an attempt to locate a man, who is alledgedly in possession of a stolen firearm.
They’ve been looking for the man since yesterday evening.
He’s described as last wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and gray hoodie.
He’s 5′11″, 172 pounds and has tattoos on both arms, plus a shaved head.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s office says to not approach the man, but call 740-286-6464 with any tips on his location.
