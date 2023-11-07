Police pursuit ends in crash

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A police pursuit on Tuesday ended with the driver with blue and red lights on his tail crashing on I-64.

Officials report that the police chase began in Kenova and ended with a crash between the West Huntington and 5th Street Hill exits along I-64.

Police report the man police were pursuing got out of the car and ran from the scene following the crash.

Members of the Huntington Police Department caught up with the man in Harveytown and made the arrest, officials say

Further information has not been released.

This is a developing story.

