Police pursuit ends in crash

Emergency crews arrive at the scene of a crash following a police chase on Nov. 7.
Emergency crews arrive at the scene of a crash following a police chase on Nov. 7.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A police pursuit on Tuesday ended with the driver with blue and red lights on his tail crashing on I-64.

Officials report that the police chase began in Kenova and ended with a crash between the West Huntington and 5th Street Hill exits along I-64.

Police report the man police were pursuing got out of the car and ran from the scene following the crash.

Members of the Huntington Police Department caught up with the man in Harveytown and made the arrest, officials say

Further information has not been released.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The double fatal crash happened on State Route 7 near milepost three just after 9 p.m. Sunday.
Troopers: Chase suspect hit and kills innocent driver
Route 2 reopens after fatal head-on crash
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The 7200 block of Coal River Road will be closed for an unknown amount of time according to...
Dump truck overturns sending one to hospital
Logan Casto, 23, of Cross Lanes, West Virginia, is charged with human smuggling, unlawul flight...
West Virginia woman charged with human smuggling

Latest News

Kerry Wiley
Man reaches plea deal in deadly shooting
Shining Light in Darkness | Woman with severe vision loss starts rhinestone business
Shining Light in Darkness | Woman with severe vision loss starts rhinestone business
First at 5, 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
WSAZ Investigates | Conflict of Interest
The name of the woman who died in the fire isn't being release
Woman dies in apartment fire