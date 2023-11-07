Retired firefighter helps rescue motorcyclist thrown into lake in crash

A retired firefighter jumped into action to rescue a motorcyclist who was thrown into the water after an accident on a Florida bridge. (WESH, RHONDA MYERS, CNN)
By WESH via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) - A retired firefighter jumped into action to help rescue a motorcyclist who was thrown into the water after an accident on a Florida bridge.

Retired Seminole County Firefighter Terry Myers was in the right place at the right time Friday. He was home when he got a call from a lieutenant asking if he could get his boat in the water on Lake Jesup to help rescue a motorcyclist thrown off a bridge and into the water.

“It was perfect timing. We beat the fire departments both there by five minutes, just because I was here,” Myers said. “Those split seconds can mean the world. I mean, it means a life.”

When Myers and his wife arrived on scene, firefighters were doing what they could to help the motorcyclist from the bridge above.

“Luckily, the guys on the bridge had already thrown him a floatation device and a rope… It doesn’t always happen that he was so lucky that he didn’t get knocked out going over the bridge. He was able to hold on to the pole until they threw him something,” Myers said.

Myers and firefighters then helped the motorcyclist out of the water in a rescue caught on camera.

“Minutes count big time. It’s a life, you know. In a lot of cases, it is,” Myers said.

The fire department says the motorcyclist was conscious and alert after the accident and complained of a foot injury.

Copyright 2023 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

