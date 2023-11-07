Shining Light in Darkness | Woman with severe vision loss starts rhinestone business

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A local woman is stopping at nothing to make her dreams come true and rise up from challenges.

She has started her own rhinestone business in Huntington, despite losing most of her vision.

Sondra Andrews is the head woman in charge of Eye Candy West Virginia, a business with a mission to bring some extra sparkle to your every day items.

“I’m a holiday freak, OK. Christmas, Halloween, Thanksgiving, oh my gosh, I love the holidays,” Andrews said.

Rhinestoning is a time-consuming labor of love for anyone, but especially for Andrews.

“I have Stargardt’s disease,” Andrews said. “I have severe vision loss.”

You may be wondering, how does someone who is legally blind do such detail-oriented work? She has help with special industrial grade equipment.

A camera shows a magnified picture on her computer screen.

“Some are smaller than others, so I just move it around till I catch something in my eye,” Andrews explains.

“I’m sure it’s probably because the stones, when they hit a certain way, I can see the faceting, I can see the brightness,” she said. “I can see a flash of color. I think as long as I can do that, I don’t feel like I have a disability.”

Andrews wasn’t always this optimistic.

Starting a new business was not her plan after working for Collins Career Technical Center for 28 years.

“I thought I was going to be able to make it to 35 years and retire, and the illness decided differently,” Andrews said. “I no longer can read, I haven’t driven a car in six years. I had to retire on September 30th. I was terrified. Terrified.”

Andrews says it took everything in her to keep going.

“I was extremely depressed,” she said. “My mother always taught me, bad things happen to you, then you can lick your wounds, but only for a little while.”

She decided, with a nudge from her close friends, it was time to start a business. She knew what she wanted to do, but she knew she couldn’t do it alone.

“Her eye doctor called us, and that’s the first time I’ve ever had that happen, where an eye doctor called and said you have to help this person,” said Toni Walls, executive director of Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind. She helps people like Andrews in the Huntington area live fuller lives while managing vision loss.

“We provide devices, aids and training in their use that helps people use what functioning vision they have left,” Walls said.

With the Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind’s help, Andrews gets her industrial grade equipment completely free of charge.

“I haven’t seen a face in probably ten years, I don’t see detail,” Andrews said. “You’re like, ‘well then how can you do this?’ It’s the equipment.”

The equipment is helpful, but the process isn’t perfect. It takes a lot of patience and determination.

“I have to look under a microscope to do my work, so to say my work is meticulous is an understatement,” Andrews said. “I am the type that when I set my mind to something I am going to do it. I may fail, but I will go down fighting and I will give it my 150 percent.”

“Her determination just shined through and I could just tell that she wasn’t going to let anything stop her,” Walls said. “Not vision loss, not people’s opinions, people’s lack of education, lack of knowledge.”

“People see me walking around and they’re like, she isn’t blind,” Andrews said. “I think it’s really important for people to understand that visual impairments are on a spectrum from completely blind in the dark, all the way over to just in certain conditions.”

There are many misconceptions about people who are visually impaired and what they face.

The Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind knows those challenges and wants those struggling to know what resources are available.

“Because until you need us and you’re referred to us, you don’t really know we exist. That’s one of the reasons I like doing things like this and I love Sondra’s passion for what we do,” Walls said. “It’s going to get the word out to somebody else who’s sitting at home on the couch scared to death of the vision loss they’re facing because they don’t know there’s magnifiers, CCTVs, talking video magnifiers.”

“I’m sure there’s people out there who have lost the ability to do certain things,” Andrews said. “They think, that’s it, that part’s over. It’s not. It’s not over.”

If there’s anything that’s crystal clear about Sondra Andrews, nothing will stop her from making the world a more beautiful place.

Andrews just started this business in September and she’s already been busy with orders. She sells items out of Baruch Salon and Boutique in Huntington, and through her Facebook page.

Andrews now wants to give back to the Cabell Wayne Association of the Blind this holiday season for helping her with her business.

She is selling ornaments made with the help of Blenko Glass Company.

Ornaments on sale to raise proceeds for Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind. (Blenko Glass Company)

Ornaments on sale to raise money for Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind. (Blenko Glass Company)

They say “Shining light in the darkness”. You can choose from three varieties that say “love,” “hope” or “peace” in braille, plus one with the Association of the Blind’s logo.

These are now on sale at the Association or through Eye Candy -- $30 for a glass ornament and $15 for a plexiglass ornament, plus $5 for shipping from Eye Candy.

All proceeds go to the Association of the Blind.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.