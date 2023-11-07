All lanes of I-64 in Cabell County are back open

A single vehicle crash is shutting down part of I-64 in Cabell County.
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A single vehicle crash involving a van has been cleared in Cabell County.

Huntington Police said the van was traveling west when the driver lost control.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

All lanes of I-64 are back open at the 4 mile marker.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A single vehicle crash is shutting down part of I-64 in Cabell County.

The crash happened at 9 a.m. Tuesday at mile marker 4 near the Wayne County line. This is between the Kenova and 17th Street exits.

First responders are on scene, where there is one person reportedly trapped in the vehicle.

A supervisor with Cabell County 911 told WSAZ that both lanes of I-64 east are shut down. One lane of the westbound lanes is closed.

