U.S. Capitol Christmas tree celebrated in Charleston as it heads to D.C.

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WSAZ) - A part of West Virginia will be on display in our nation’s capital this holiday season.

The 2023 Capitol Christmas Tree is from West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest.

Before its festive arrival in Washington, D.C., the tree is going on a tour, making a stop in Charleston on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The tour kicked off on Saturday, November 4, with a special celebration in Elkins, home to the headquarters of Monongahela National Forest.

10 festive events to celebrate the tree are still to come:

Wednesday, Nov. 8 (Huntington)

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Former ACF Industries parking lot

Thursday, Nov. 9 (Wheeling)

11 a.m. - 1p.m. White Palace at Wheeling Park

Friday, Nov. 10 (Morgantown)

3 - 5 p.m. 84 Lumber

Saturday, Nov. 11 (Morgantown)

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Operation Welcome Home at Mylan Park

2:30 - 4:30 p.m. WVU, 243 High Street

Sunday, Nov. 12 (Upper Tract)

2 - 4 p.m. Swilled Dog/Raymond’s Gymnastic Center

Monday, Nov. 13 (Davis)

4 - 6 p.m. DavisYard

Tuesday, Nov. 14 (Romney)

10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. - WV Schools for the Deaf and the Blind

Wednesday, Nov. 15 (Harpers Ferry)

12 - 2 p.m. Harpers Ferry Job Corps Center

Thursday, Nov. 16 (Prince George’s County)

4:30 - 6:30 p.m. Joint Base Andrews - Base only

Friday, Nov. 17

Delivery to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

