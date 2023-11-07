Voters head to the polls in Kentucky and Ohio

KENTUCKY/OHIO (WSAZ) - Polls soon will open in Kentucky and Ohio as voters head out Tuesday to decide who will be their next governor in the Bluegrass State, while Ohio voters weigh in on hot button issues like abortion and recreational marijuana use.

In Kentucky, incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, squares off against Republican challenger Daniel Cameron, the state’s attorney general.

It’s one of only three gubernatorial races across the country and one of the most watched. Beshear is vying for a second term as Kentucky’s governor.

Meanwhile, in Ohio, voters will decide the fate of Issue 1, a proposed constitutional amendment that deals with abortion and other reproductive decisions. Voters in the Buckeye State also will weigh in on Issue 2, a measure to decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana use.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time in Kentucky and from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Ohio.

WSAZ will have complete coverage throughout the day and night. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.