Voters head to the polls in Kentucky and Ohio

Decision 2023
Decision 2023(Allbee, Casey | KWQC)
By Eric Fossell
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY/OHIO (WSAZ) - Polls soon will open in Kentucky and Ohio as voters head out Tuesday to decide who will be their next governor in the Bluegrass State, while Ohio voters weigh in on hot button issues like abortion and recreational marijuana use.

In Kentucky, incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, squares off against Republican challenger Daniel Cameron, the state’s attorney general.

It’s one of only three gubernatorial races across the country and one of the most watched. Beshear is vying for a second term as Kentucky’s governor.

Meanwhile, in Ohio, voters will decide the fate of Issue 1, a proposed constitutional amendment that deals with abortion and other reproductive decisions. Voters in the Buckeye State also will weigh in on Issue 2, a measure to decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana use.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time in Kentucky and from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Ohio.

WSAZ will have complete coverage throughout the day and night. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The double fatal crash happened on State Route 7 near milepost three just after 9 p.m. Sunday.
Troopers: Chase suspect hit and kills innocent driver
Route 2 reopens after fatal head-on crash
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The 7200 block of Coal River Road will be closed for an unknown amount of time according to...
Dump truck overturns sending one to hospital
Logan Casto, 23, of Cross Lanes, West Virginia, is charged with human smuggling, unlawul flight...
West Virginia woman charged with human smuggling

Latest News

HERD HOOPS WIN
WSAZ crews headed down to a fire line conducted by Division of Forestry crews to stop a brush...
Crews battling brush fires in Kanawha County
Smoky, hazy days ahead
First Warning Forecast
WSAZ crews headed down to a fire line conducted by Division of Forestry crews to stop a brush...
Crews battle brush fire believe to be intentionally set