Woman dies in apartment fire

The name of the woman who died in the fire isn't being release
The name of the woman who died in the fire isn't being release(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An early morning fire in the Matewan area has left a woman dead.

According to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office, the fire started around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment on Mate Creek Road.

A 32-year-old woman’s body was found inside of the apartment. Her name isn’t being released at this time.

The body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The double fatal crash happened on State Route 7 near milepost three just after 9 p.m. Sunday.
Troopers: Chase suspect hit and kills innocent driver
Route 2 reopens after fatal head-on crash
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The 7200 block of Coal River Road will be closed for an unknown amount of time according to...
Dump truck overturns sending one to hospital
Logan Casto, 23, of Cross Lanes, West Virginia, is charged with human smuggling, unlawul flight...
West Virginia woman charged with human smuggling

Latest News

The Mineral Resources Building on the Evansdale Campus at West Virginia University.
UPDATE: All clear given after bomb threat at WVU
WSAZ Tuesday Midday Forecast - Nov 7
Andy's Tuesday Midday Forecast - Nov 7
Law enforcement from several agencies are gathered in the Coalton area of Jackson County, Ohio.
Standoff ends with man in custody
Marshall beats Queens University 89-73.
Herd wins hoops opener