Board of Education votes to close elementary school

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Lincoln County Board of Education on Tuesday night narrowly voted to close Ranger Elementary School, according to a schools spokesperson.

It passed by a 3-2 vote.

The final decision, however, will be up to the West Virginia Board of Education.

Last month, we reported that the state Board of Education had passed an amendment to the Lincoln County Board of Education’s comprehensive educational facilities plan. It would include the potential closure of Ranger Elementary.

A notice from the school’s principal cited low enrollment, lack of a main school entrance, and no sprinkling system -- among many other concerns.

For previous coverage >>>

Closure of Ranger Elementary proposed in Lincoln County

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.