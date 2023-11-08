Board of Education votes to close elementary school

Proposed closure of Ranger Elementary discussed in Lincoln County
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Lincoln County Board of Education on Tuesday night narrowly voted to close Ranger Elementary School, according to a schools spokesperson.

It passed by a 3-2 vote.

The final decision, however, will be up to the West Virginia Board of Education.

Last month, we reported that the state Board of Education had passed an amendment to the Lincoln County Board of Education’s comprehensive educational facilities plan. It would include the potential closure of Ranger Elementary.

A notice from the school’s principal cited low enrollment, lack of a main school entrance, and no sprinkling system -- among many other concerns.

Closure of Ranger Elementary proposed in Lincoln County

