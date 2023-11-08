Breeze Airways to start new route to Myrtle Beach from Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Breeze Airways will begin a new service from Charleston (CRW) to Myrtle Beach, SC, starting May 10, 2024.

Fares on the new route start from $49 one-way, if purchased by November 14 for travel by September 3, 2024.

“I’m thrilled to share the exciting news that Breeze Airways is expanding their service to connect West Virginia with Myrtle Beach, South Carolina,” Gov. Justice said. “This new route is another testament to the vital role our airports play in fueling our economy, boosting tourism, and enhancing our state’s overall appeal. Breeze Airways’ commitment to providing affordable travel options aligns perfectly with West Virginia’s resurgence as a top tourism destination. I’m excited to see our partnership continue to flourish, as we continue to show off Almost Heaven to the world.”

Along with the new routes, Breeze is also currently offering 35% off roundtrip bookings using the code ‘BENICE’ which is applicable also on the new routes from Charleston.

Officials say Breeze is committed to adding five new destinations, including New York City, through this partnership in the next two years.

“With West Virginia’s tourism industry at an all-time high, it’s vital that we continue building our air service and making West Virginia more accessible to other regions,” Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Tourism Chelsea Ruby said. “I want to thank Governor Justice, the Legislature and our local partners in making this a reality. Investing in tourism infrastructure is paying dividends, and I’m thrilled to continue opening doors to new markets.”

“We are ecstatic to witness Breeze’s continuous growth as they introduce new destinations, opening up a world of possibilities for both leisure and business travelers in West Virginia,” enthused Dominique Ranieri, Airport Director & CEO. “While we bask in the excitement of Breeze’s ever-expanding presence at CRW, we especially appreciate their decision to include Myrtle Beach, a cherished destination with a deep-rooted connection to our community.”

