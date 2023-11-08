Coleman wins Kentucky attorney general race

Russell Coleman is the former United States Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky. On September 22, 2017, following nomination by President Donald Trump and unanimous confirmation by the U.S. Senate, Coleman was sworn-in as United States Attorney. He resigned on January 20, 2021.(Russell Coleman for Kentucky Attorney General)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Republican Russell Coleman defeated Democrat Pamela Stevenson in Tuesday’s general election race for Kentucky attorney general, the associated press projects.

The race has largely focused on crime and abortion as critical issues.

Stevenson, a member of the state House, is an attorney in Louisville whose background includes a career in the military.

Coleman previously served as the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Kentucky, a job he was appointed to by then-President Donald Trump.

