Coleman wins Kentucky attorney general race

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Republican Russell Coleman defeated Democrat Pamela Stevenson in Tuesday’s general election race for Kentucky attorney general, the associated press projects.

The race has largely focused on crime and abortion as critical issues.

Stevenson, a member of the state House, is an attorney in Louisville whose background includes a career in the military.

Coleman previously served as the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Kentucky, a job he was appointed to by then-President Donald Trump.

