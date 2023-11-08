I-77 partially shut down by two-vehicle crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - I-77 has reopened following an accident that left a driver with serious injuries.

The crash happened at mile marker 96 just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports a driver rear ended a flat bed semi as traffic was backed up and stopped in the southbound lanes due to construction.

Further information has not been released.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Part of I-77 near Malden is shut down due to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes.

A Metro 911 supervisor told WSAZ that the crash happened at mile marker 96 just after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The supervisor said both southbound lanes are shut down.

One northbound lane, the left lane, is also shutdown.

The supervisor couldn’t confirm the extent of injuries.

