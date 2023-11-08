I-77 partially shut down by two-vehicle crash

By Brenda Bryan
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - I-77 has reopened following an accident that left a driver with serious injuries.

The crash happened at mile marker 96 just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports a driver rear ended a flat bed semi as traffic was backed up and stopped in the southbound lanes due to construction.

Further information has not been released.

