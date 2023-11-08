Incumbent wins Kentucky Secretary of State race

Adams succeeded Alison Lundergan Grimes on January 6, 2020
Adams succeeded Alison Lundergan Grimes on January 6, 2020(Secretary of State's Office)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - On Tuesday, Kentucky voters made their choice between Incumbent Secretary of State Republican Michael Adams and his Democratic challenger Buddy Wheatley.

Adams came away with a victory Tuesday evening.

Adams, who is from Paducah, Kentucky, succeeded Alison Lundergan Grimes on January 6, 2020.

For more general election results >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The double fatal crash happened on State Route 7 near milepost three just after 9 p.m. Sunday.
Troopers: Chase suspect hit and kills innocent driver
Route 2 reopens after fatal head-on crash
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The 7200 block of Coal River Road will be closed for an unknown amount of time according to...
Dump truck overturns sending one to hospital
Huntington Police said the van was traveling west on I-64 when the driver lost control.
All lanes of I-64 in Cabell County are back open

Latest News

Carter Caves Liquor Option passes
Carter Caves Liquor Option passes
Allison Ball is an American attorney and politician who serves as the Kentucky State Treasurer.
Ball wins Kentucky Auditor race
Voters reject double-nickel tax in eastern Ky. county
Voters reject double-nickel tax in eastern Ky. county
W.Va. woman faces felony charges for alleged human smuggling in Arizona
W.Va. woman faces charges for alleged human smuggling in Arizona