Incumbent wins Kentucky Secretary of State race
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - On Tuesday, Kentucky voters made their choice between Incumbent Secretary of State Republican Michael Adams and his Democratic challenger Buddy Wheatley.
Adams came away with a victory Tuesday evening.
Adams, who is from Paducah, Kentucky, succeeded Alison Lundergan Grimes on January 6, 2020.
