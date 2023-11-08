Incumbent wins Kentucky Secretary of State race

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - On Tuesday, Kentucky voters made their choice between Incumbent Secretary of State Republican Michael Adams and his Democratic challenger Buddy Wheatley.

Adams came away with a victory Tuesday evening.

Adams, who is from Paducah, Kentucky, succeeded Alison Lundergan Grimes on January 6, 2020.

