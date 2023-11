IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) – Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit won his fight for re-election on Tuesday night.

Cramblit defeated challengers Amanda Cleary, Chris Perry, Hugh Scott and Kelly Greco-Smith in the Nov. 7 general election.

