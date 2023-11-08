Issue 2: Marijuana law impact in Ohio, border states

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One day after 57 percent of Ohio voters said yes to recreational marijuana, WSAZ NewsChannel 3′s Curtis Johnson took a close look at the new law and its impact beyond the Buckeye State.

The new law, known as Issue 2, sets a legal limit allowing adults age 21 and older in Ohio to soon buy, possess and transport 2.5 ounces of marijuana or up to 15 grams of marijuana extract, such as THC.

The law also allows for cultivation in a home grow, specifically six plants per person or 12 plants per household for those containing two or more adults. It requires the home grow to be secure and prevent access to those under 21.

However, Ohio’s newfound freedom does not extend across the river.

“What happens if someone legally buys marijuana in Ohio and then gets pulled over in West Virginia with said marijuana?” Johnson asked.

“Then they have failed to educate themselves and be responsible, and now they illegally possess recreational marijuana in a state that does not allow it,” replied Huntington Police Chief Phil Watkins.

“And what does that mean for them?” Johnson asked.

“That means they’re subject to citations or arrest,” he replied. “Whatever crimes have been committed in West Virginia, they’re now subject to those penalties.”

The same applies in Kentucky, where Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley told WSAZ that Ohio’s new law is not a free ticket to bring marijuana into Kentucky.

In all three states, driving under the influence of marijuana remains illegal.

“There’s going to be a learning curve for the public who chooses to recreationally use marijuana in states such as Ohio,” Watkins said. “They’re going to be responsible for educating themselves and using responsibly.”

Ohio’s marijuana law will take effect in 30 days, however state officials said Wednesday it may take months before adults can buy marijuana from a dispensary. Officials pointed to a section of the new law that nine months set rules for licensing recreational dispensaries.

State lawmakers have freedom to tweak the law when they return to Columbus.

