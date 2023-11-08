Just sign on the dotted line

By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - November 8th was the first day high school athletes could sign their national letters of intent for many NCAA sports and many local stars did just that. At Portsmouth Notre Dame, Titans softball pitcher Gwen Sparks signed with the Pitt Panthers while Lincoln County all-stater Josie Bird is heading to Bloomington. On the baseball side, Cabell Midland’s Kenyon Collins committed to play for Marshall.

Here’s reaction from all three athletes as seen on WSAZ Sports Wednesday night.

