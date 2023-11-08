Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear wins second term in office

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – One of this year’s most high-profile races ended with a Democratic governor winning his re-election bid, defying the usual political leaning of his red state, NBC News projects on Tuesday.

Election results show incumbent Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear winning another term in office.

Beshear defeated his Republican challenger, Daniel Cameron, the conservative attorney general.

Beshear will follow in his father’s footsteps and become one of three governors in the commonwealth’s history to serve a second term as governor.

Andy Beshear was narrowly elected as attorney general in 2015 and as governor in 2019, when he ousted Republican incumbent Matt Bevin.

Beshear said he wants a robust economy moving forward.

“My first action in a second term would to be keep this red-hot economy going ... we have created more jobs and more investment. We’re getting picked time and time again. We have gotten to make that continue because that brings in prosperity,” Beshear said.

WSAZ caught up with Beshear in between campaign stops in Eastern Kentucky.

His first term focused on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, deadly tornadoes in Western Kentucky, along with deadly flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

Beshear has fallen short of delivering an entire boost to teachers’ salaries.

“We provide the money for the big raises raised needed to make sure we have enough teachers, janitors, bus drivers, custodians, mental health counselors ... it takes a lot, all of it,” Beshear said. " We would move from the 40s to mid-20s for competitive teacher pay.”

He also says he wants to pass universal Pre-K.

