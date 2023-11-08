Late week rain chances to quell brush fire risk

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A record setting warm day under our belts saw highs make 80 in most downtown locations as a south wind and wall to wall sunny skies conspired to fashion a stunning fall day. The caveat to the perfect weather focused on the intense dryness of our autumn. That drought-like climate has sponsored a rash of brush/forest fires. Since the weekend more than 100 fires have charred tens of thousands of acres of forestlands in our area. The smoke from these fires has seeped into many downtowns. Naturally it will take rain to quell the forest fire and smoke threat.

Tonight, skies will cloud up well after midnight. A warm breeze will blow all the way until dawn keeping temperatures in the 60s all night long. Thursday morning a passing shower between 6AM and noon will cross the region with minimal rain. A half hour ground dampening seems the best we will experience. This rain will dampen the fires briefly only to have the wind and sun quickly evaporate what rain we do get. Temperatures will hang out in the 60s all day long.

Friday does offer the prospect of some much-needed rain as a dagger of showers knives in from the southwest. Morning showers are likely to be better rain makers south of I-64 thru the Coalfields where a quarter inch of rain is likely. Rain will be long gone by high school football. Temperatures near 50 by day will fall quickly thru the 40s in the evening.

This sets us up for a blue sky, brisk wind Veterans Day weekend with highs in the 50s under the sun and lows in the low 30s under the starts,

