Near record highs and spreading fire/smoke

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -We are now Midway thru a fine fall week to enjoy the outdoors with highs in the 70s. Tuesday took much of the day to break out to sunshine, yet highs still made 70 degrees. Now we we look ahead to a hump day when the sun shines, the wind blows hard from the south and temperatures soar toward record levels. With all that said, the Alert word this week is for spreading forest fires. Those fires smoldered on Tuesday awaiting rain Thursday-Friday. But it’s Wednesday that offers the prospect of the most significant fire day of the season

Tonight, clear and cool with a brilliant red sky sunrise. Low 48. Wednesday sunshine and breezy conditions will send temperatures toward 80. The record high of 79 was set back in 2020.

Thursday will see a weak front cross with scattered showers dampening the forest beds. Under the clouds temperatures will back off into the 60s. Then Friday we will watch a southern storm deliver some rain into our Coalfields and perhaps farther north. Highs will be in the 50s. By high school football Friday night a chill will be in the air and that chill will last into the Veteran’s Day weekend.

