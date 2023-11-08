Ohians approve Issue 2

Will legalize recreational marijuana
By Eric Fossell
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OHIO (WSAZ) - Ohio voters decided Tuesday to approve legalizing recreational marijuana, the Associated Press reports.

Issue 2 comes more than a decade after Washington and Colorado legalized recreational marijuana use.

By accepting Issue 2, Ohio joined 23 other states and Washington, D.C. The measure will legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 years and older, including the cultivation, sale, possession and usage by adults in Ohio.

Using cannabis while driving and driving under the influence would be prohibited.

