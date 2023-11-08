Ohians approve Issue 2

OHIO (WSAZ) - Ohio voters decided Tuesday to approve legalizing recreational marijuana, the Associated Press reports.

Issue 2 comes more than a decade after Washington and Colorado legalized recreational marijuana use.

By accepting Issue 2, Ohio joined 23 other states and Washington, D.C. The measure will legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 years and older, including the cultivation, sale, possession and usage by adults in Ohio.

Using cannabis while driving and driving under the influence would be prohibited.

