Ohio voters approve Issue 1

OHIO (WSAZ) - Voters in Ohio have made their voices heard about abortion rights Tuesday, deciding to approve Issue 1, the Associated Press and NBC report.

The proposed constitutional amendment deals with abortion and other reproductive decisions.

Issue 1 will allow abortion up until the point a doctor determines the baby could likely survive outside the uterus.

It will allow abortion if the doctor determines it necessary to protect the mother’s life or health.

Last week, we spoke with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, as well as opposers and supporters of Issue 1.

Some opposers said passage of the amendment creates major concerns about parental consent. Some supporters of the measure disagreed, saying that was not the case at all.

President Joe Biden released the following statement Tuesday night:

“Tonight, Americans once again voted to protect their fundamental freedoms – and democracy won. In Ohio, voters protected access to reproductive health in their state constitution. Ohioans and voters across the country rejected attempts by MAGA Republican elected officials to impose extreme abortion bans that put the health and lives of women in jeopardy, force women to travel hundreds of miles for care, and threaten to criminalize doctors and nurses for providing the health care that their patients need and that they are trained to provide. This extreme and dangerous agenda is out-of-step with the vast majority of Americans. My Administration will continue to protect access to reproductive health care and call on Congress to restore the protections of Roe v. Wade in federal law once and for all.”

