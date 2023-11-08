Police: Teen falls asleep at the wheel, kills another driver

Police said the 17-year-old was driving a Ford F-150 on Highway 101 around 1:15 p.m. Friday...
Police said the 17-year-old was driving a Ford F-150 on Highway 101 around 1:15 p.m. Friday when she fell asleep and drifted into the oncoming lanes.(wwbt/nbc12)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOS COUNTY, Ore. (Gray News) – A 77-year-old woman was killed after a teen driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel, according to the Oregon State Police.

Police said the 17-year-old was driving a Ford F-150 on Highway 101 around 1:15 p.m. Friday when she fell asleep and drifted into the oncoming lanes.

The truck hit a Toyota Camry head on, killing its 77-year-old driver Carole Ann Voliva, officials said.

The teen was seriously injured in the crash.

Traffic on the highway was impacted for about three hours during the on-scene investigation.

Authorities have not yet said what charges will be filed.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement from several agencies are gathered in the Coalton area of Jackson County, Ohio.
Standoff ends with man in custody
Huntington Police said the van was traveling west on I-64 when the driver lost control.
All lanes of I-64 in Cabell County are back open
The name of the woman who died in the fire isn't being release
Woman dies in apartment fire
Emergency crews arrive at the scene of a crash following a police chase on Nov. 7.
Police pursuit ends in crash; man arrested
Decision 2023
Voters head to the polls in Kentucky and Ohio

Latest News

Journey through Parenthood |Lung Cancer Awareness Month
Journey through Parenthood |Lung Cancer Awareness Month
Teays Valley Tuesdays with Tasty Blend Foods
Teays Valley Tuesdays with Tasty Blend Foods
Religious Coalition for Community Renewal hosting annual bean dinner fundraiser
Religious Coalition for Community Renewal hosting annual bean dinner fundraiser
FILE - A man takes pictures of Caesars Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Jan. 12, 2015. The...
Las Vegas hotel workers union reaches tentative deal with Caesars, but threat of strike still looms
Ivanka Trump arrives at New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in New York. It's...
Ivanka Trump takes witness stand in the civil fraud trial that’s scrutinizing the family business