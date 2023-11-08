Price set on first FDA-approved postpartum depression pill

FILE - Zurzuvae was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in August to help the 1 in 8...
FILE - Zurzuvae was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in August to help the 1 in 8 women who suffer from severe depression after giving birth.(Source: Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The first pill cleared to treat postpartum depression may be too expensive for thousands of women who need it.

Zurzuvae was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in August to help the 1 in 8 women who suffer from severe depression after giving birth, but with a price tag of $15,900 for a 14-day dose when it reaches the market later this year, women’s health advocates are concerned.

It is not clear yet if insurance will cover the cost.

The advantage of the new drug is that it is fast-acting, taking effect in as little as three days.

An IV version of the medication has been available, but it has to be administered in the hospital over the course of 60 hours at an even higher cost of $35,000.

While the high cost is a concern, healthcare providers said the sometimes life-threatening consequences of postpartum depression are not easily translated into dollars and cents.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement from several agencies are gathered in the Coalton area of Jackson County, Ohio.
Standoff ends with man in custody
Huntington Police said the van was traveling west on I-64 when the driver lost control.
All lanes of I-64 in Cabell County are back open
The name of the woman who died in the fire isn't being release
Woman dies in apartment fire
Emergency crews arrive at the scene of a crash following a police chase on Nov. 7.
Police pursuit ends in crash; man arrested
Decision 2023
Voters head to the polls in Kentucky and Ohio

Latest News

Rocco's Brand Foods available at local grocery stores
Rocco’s Brand Foods available at local grocery stores
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in...
Adidas says it may write off remaining unsold Yeezy shoes after breakup with Ye
Loan Central on First Look at Four
Loan Central on First Look at Four
FILE - Signage for the 51st annual CMA Awards appears in lights at the Bridgestone Arena on...
CMA Awards will pay tribute to Jimmy Buffett during a show hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning