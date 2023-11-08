Rocco’s Brand Foods available at local grocery stores

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A local company is bringing authentic Italian food to a grocery store near you.

Cathie Barrios and Rocco Muriale stopped by First Look at Four to tell us more about Rocco’s Brand Foods.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.